Count ‘em up.

Fourteen straight wins for Buhl’s American Legion squad.

The Tribe swept Twin Falls Cowboys Red, 6-3 and 8-1, on Thursday night in Buhl.

In game one, Damian Craner went 3-for-3 and added two RBIs. Jackson Allen recorded two hits.

Luke Beem drove in two runs on one hit for Cowboys Red.

Remington Higley exposed Cowboys Red for three hits and two RBIs in game two. Porter Higley also collected three hits.

Buhl pitchers Corban Lewis and Chase Craner combined to scatter just four hits.

The Tribe have not lost since opening weekend on May 31 — two losses to the Hillcrest Knights in Ammon. Buhl avenged those setbacks with a doubleheader sweep over the Knights on June 13.

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal went 0-2 in day one at the Bozeman, Montana, AA Tournament. Jackson (Wyoming) edged Royal, 7-6. Maddox Stadelmeir led Royal with two hits. Jordan Bingham produced two RBIs.

Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen AA 19U also defeated Twin Falls Cowboys Royal, 9-0. Maddox Stadelmeir, Slade Fisher and Nolan Lehew accounted for the only Cowboys Royal hits. They battle Helena, Montana, on Friday at 1 p.m.

Gooding squashed Kimberly, 20-2 in game one of a doubleheader.

The Diamondbacks’ bats erupted for 10 hits and a 12-run sixth inning. They also drew 11 walks. Wick Church led the Diamondbacks with three RBIs on two hits.

Kimberly responded and won game two, 11-9. Dogs leadoff hitter Jarret McMurtrey secured a team-high three RBIs. He also added a run and a hit in four at-bats. Parker Stringham and Anthony Morquecho logged three hits each. Gooding’s Bryce Patterson and Zander Gonzales did the same.

