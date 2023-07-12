Mac Stannard ended his senior year of boys basketball with a loss to Twin Falls in the 4A state championship.

That was 2010 with Moscow High School.

Thirteen years, a college degree and a few stops later, Stannard became the Twin Falls High School boys’ basketball head coach, Athletic Director Shaun Walker told the Times-News.

“Twin Falls is such a dominant school, both athletically and academically,” Stannard told the Times-News. “Just having the opportunity to be a small part in that history, it’s really exciting and really humbling.”

Stannard takes over for James Glenn, who left after he was placed on administrative leave in early March. Stannard served as a Bruins assistant in 2022-23 and finished the season as the interim head coach.

Stannard, a former college basketball player at Walla Walla Community College, the University of Idaho and Eastern Oregon University, started his coaching career as an assistant at Kuna High School.

He then served as Burley’s head boys basketball coach for two years but lived in Twin Falls. He commuted the 40-some miles each day.

“It just got a little bit difficult,” said Stannard, who also teaches math at TFHS. “So, I kinda took a gamble and took an assistant job here in Twin. I was just kinda lucky that things worked out in my favor in the long run.”

Stannard said the Bruins, who finished fourth at the 4A state tournament in March, should return eight to 10 seniors.

Double-digit scorers Jared Mix and Logan Pittard will also return. Stannard said his team will employ a hardworking defense that forces the ball to one side of the court.

“We rely on help side (defense), we rely on communication and then just a ton of focus on that end of the court,” he said.

Mix and Pittard will be key points of an offense whose goal is to remain unselfish, Stannard said. He said he is looking for players to sacrifice good shots for great shots.

All for the team’s benefit.

“Being at Twin Falls, there is always going to be some sort of expectation just given the history of the program,” Stannard said. “We do view ourselves as one of the top teams in the state but having said that, we understand we have a lot of work to do, and we are chasing a couple teams.”