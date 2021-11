BURLEY — The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave.

The presentation will be a PowerPoint presentation titled “Quilting with Vintage Linens”. It will be a 50-minute presentation on the big screen in the chapel.

There will be a door prize drawing and Fat Quarter Drawing and show and tell. All quilters are invited to attend.

