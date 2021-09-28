 Skip to main content
Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild to meet Oct. 14 in Burley
BURLEY — The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave.

Pat Dailey, of Twin Falls, will give the monthly presentation. She will tell the group about the tools she has developed that are useful in quilt making. She will have them on display and available for purchase. Pat also talk about the classes she teaches and she will have some of her patterns available.

Jennifer McDowell will also do a presentation on how to do half rectangle triangles.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to join.

