Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild meets July 14

RUPERT — The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. July 14 at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert..
Bring your own lunch.
A mother and son were killed Monday when a Twin Falls man struck a tandem bicycle they were riding north of Jackpot, Nevada.
“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.
JEROME — A teenage boy on Tuesday fell from cliffs at Vineyard Lake and was airlifted from the Snake River Canyon rim.
The annual City of Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m., July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho.
A Louisiana family, struck from behind by a 39-year old male motorist on July 4, have been identified.
A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.
University of Idaho junior Sydney Schoth has paid her way through college with the help of a few small fragrant purple bushes.
A 58-year-old man died at the Barclay Mechanical job site, 700 S. 350 E., where he was working on a silo.
Heyburn's police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
