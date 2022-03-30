Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild meeting April 14

BURLEY — The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave.
The theme is "Trash to Treasures".
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BURLEY — The Mt. Harrison Quilt Guild meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave.
The theme is "Trash to Treasures".
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Property owners who fail to remove bur buttercup face a fine from the city of Twin Falls. Learn how to spot the plant and why early removal is key.
A 54-year-old gooding woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Idaho Highway 46.
A nearly 100 year old Magic Valley oil company has sold to Parkland USA and joins a division of the company currently operating in the state.
Meet the Times-News girls basketball player of the year.
A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.
Little in a veto letter wrote that the legislation “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.”
The council authorized Mayor Ruth Pierce to sign an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue for a daily flight between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.
The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced this week that water delivery will begin on April 25.
The Idaho Raptor Barbell Club went to a national competition. The team, comprised of students from the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, had never competed before. They had only trained for seven weeks. Yet all seven competitors would walk out as new state champions.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.