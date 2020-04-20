Mountain West commissioner says programs will survive loss of spring sports. Not football.

Despite the cancellation of spring sports in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said Monday that programs in the conference will be fine for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

But if there’s no football, he said the story changes dramatically.

“If there’s no college football this fall, there’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85 percent of revenue derived in college athletics comes from the sport of football,” Thompson said in a video interview released by the Mountain West.

In 2018-19, Boise State football generated almost half of the $50,599,483 collected by the entire athletic department.

Thompson hinted that Mountain West media days may be held in a virtual format in July, but he said the date could get pushed back depending on when, or if, football season begins.

He also said scheduling is going to be a challenge, as Group of Five conferences compete with the obligations CBS and Fox already have to the NFL and Power Five college football games.

“There’s a lot of games that might be in a very condensed fall, if we’re playing football in the fall,” he said.