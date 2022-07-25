Motorists travel to Buhl for lower gas prices

BUHL -- Residents of this town are reaping the benefits of lower gas prices, but the secret has gotten out.

Now, people are coming from all over to fill up their gas tanks.

Prices stood at $4.69 on Monday at a couple gas stations in Buhl, while the lowest prices in Twin Falls appear to hover around $5. Gas prices in Buhl have been substantially lower for weeks.

“Response has been tremendous,” said Carl Kelly, owner of Kelly Oil in Buhl. “People come from all over the valley -- from Gooding, Wendell, Twin Falls and Kimberly.”

Interstate travelers also find themselves coming to Buhl, after checking their GasBuddy app, which points motorists in the direction of lower gas prices.

Twin Falls resident Shannon Marie Weeks said it’s worth it to go out of the way to get to Buhl. “I live in Twin Falls and commute to Meridian three days a week,” she said. “It only adds 10 minutes to my commute to go that way and it's totally worth it for the savings.”

What’s behind the lower prices? Kelly is playing coy.

He doesn’t want to outright say that he started the trend toward lower prices, but “maybe I did,” he said.

In fact, other Buhl residents point to him.

“He was the cheapest for a good bit before all the other stations started to match his,” said Tammy Larkin, of Buhl.

Kelly said he saw people struggling with the higher gas prices and decided to do something about it.

“Prices were extremely high; it was hurting everyone here,” Kelly said. He says he is still making money despite the price drop, as he sells gasoline and motor oil from the store, which got its start in Buhl in 1969. He doesn’t sell snacks like convenience stores.

He won’t go into specifics about profit margin, but “I can tell you it (our profit) isn’t a lot, but it's enough for us. We are smaller; we don’t have a lot of overhead,” he explained.

It’s been about three months, Kelly said, that he’s been extra-diligent about keeping prices low.

Motorists appreciate his efforts.

“He certainly made things easier for a lot of us,” Larkin said.