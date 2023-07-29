A mosquito tested positive Wednesday for West Nile virus in Twin Falls County. The mosquito was found 7 miles northwest of Buhl at the river’s edge and the county line.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District warn residents to act now to avoid catching the disease.

“Now is the time to reduce mosquito habitat on your property and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn,” Aaron Ursenbach with the pest abatement district said in a press release.

If you have something that needs to be treated you can visit the district website at www.tfcpad.org.

Public Health officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by doing the following:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants

Installing screens on all windows and doors

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features

“West Nile virus can be painful and uncomfortable,” Tanis Maxwell, from the South Central Public Health District, said in a press release. “In some cases, people can develop serious, and even fatal, health side effects from the disease. Reducing your risk of bites also reduces your risk of catching this disease.”

Typical symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. People over 50 years old, with serious medical conditions, are at greater risk for serious illness from the virus. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

More information is available on the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/westnile.