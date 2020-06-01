Mormon president denounces racism, escalating violence

The faith, widely known as the Mormon church, has been trying to improve race relations in recent decades, including calling out white supremacy and launching a new formal alliance with the NAACP, but some black church members and scholars say discriminatory opinions linger in some congregations.

The faith banned black men from being in the religion’s lay priesthood until 1978 in a prohibition that was rooted in a belief that black skin was a curse. In a 2013 essay, the church disavowed the reasons behind the ban and condemned all racism, saying the prohibition came during an era of great racial divide that influenced early church teachings.

Blacks were always allowed to be members, but the nearly century-long ban kept them from participating in many important rituals.

Accusations of racism against the church had reached a peak in the 1960s, as civil rights activists targeted church-owned Brigham Young University with demonstrations and boycotts.

The Utah-based religion doesn’t provide ethnic or racial breakdowns of its members, but scholars say blacks make up a small portion of the 16-million member global faith.

“We need to foster a fundamental respect for the human dignity of every human soul, regardless of their color, creed, or cause,” Nelson wrote. “And we need to work tirelessly to build bridges of understanding rather than creating walls of segregation. I plead with us to work together for peace, for mutual respect, and for an outpouring of love for all of God’s children

