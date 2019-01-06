Montana Leg. to tackle Medicaid expansion issues
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Neither Republicans nor Democrats want Montana to be the first state to end its Medicaid expansion program, but the parties have different opinions about how it should continue as the 2019 Legislature begins its session Monday.
Democrats are calling the state’s first three years under Medicaid expansion a success that has benefited the state’s economy and its health care system, while the Republicans who hold majorities in both the House and Senate say they have concerns the program is being misused and want to close some perceived loopholes.
“I’m more than willing to sit down with Republicans or Democrats and say, ‘How do we actually improve the system?’” Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
However, he said he’d reject conditions that cost more to implement than they might save or that seek to reduce the number of people covered.
This is Bullock’s last legislative session to cement his legacy as he considers a 2020 presidential bid. He made multiple appearances in early voting states last year in which he touted himself as a Democratic leader who can work with Republicans.
Meanwhile, Republicans are preaching unity as the party seeks to regain the governor’s office after 16 years of Democratic control.
