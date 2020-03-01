Montana, Idaho 10th Mountain Division chapter closing down

German forces in Italy agreed to surrender on April 29, the day before Adolf Hitler committed suicide in a Berlin bunker. The formal unconditional surrender was finalized on May 2, the same day commanders of Germany’s two armies surrendered in Berlin.

Bjorge recalled the warm welcome home he and other wounded troops received when they returned to the States on a hospital ship.

“When we got off the boat we could see the Statue of Liberty, and then they took us off the boat and down the gangplank and the civilian people were right there to greet us,” he said. “They had a sign there that said ‘Welcome Home,’ and the American Red Cross was there, also. They were good to us. The Army was good to us.”

The soldiers were treated to a tour of the Empire State Building and a meal, and given a place to stay for a few days.

Then it was on to Walla Walla for Bjorge and his formal discharge in September. He headed home to the ranch in Garcon Gulch, where his parents Martin and Clara waited. Both were Norwegian immigrants who’d met in Kalispell.

Bjorge’s reflections of his war experience echo those of most World War II veterans, and many since then.