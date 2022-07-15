Modern Woodmen of America helped raise funds for Rupert Meals on Wheels

RUPERT — Modern Woodmen of America members in Rupert recently helped raise money for Minidoka County Senior Center on July 2-4.
The fundraising event, which included selling hot dogs, soda, and ice cream, raised $5000. This includes $2,500 from the Rupert Senior Center matched by Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to support the Meals on Wheels program.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Jerry Voss, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
For more information or to get involved, contact Jerry Voss at 208-678-3230.
