MJ is packed full of surprises. She is tiny like her momma, but don't let her size foo you. She... View on PetFinder
MJ
Related to this story
Most Popular
29-year-old man sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, but fentanyl problem isn't going away, deputy says.
TWIN FALLS — A man died early Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree east of Twin Falls, police say.
BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relation…
Man forced woman into pickup, records say.
HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property.
Congratulations to these families!
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Probation officer located child pornography on Hagerman man's electronic devices.
Suspect claims self-defense.
In one of the cases, the sheriff’s office received video surveillance images showing a smaller, light colored vehicle that pulled up to the business. Two suspects got out and made a forced entry into the building.