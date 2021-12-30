 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MISTER

MISTER

*Adoptable* MISTER Pitbull mix, Male, 2 years Adoption fee: $50 Mister came to us beaten and broken. This sweet guy... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Terry called to serve

Terry called to serve

DeLayne Terry, daughter of Darrin and Terry Terry, has been called to serve in the Tuxtla Gutierrez Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ask Policeman Dan: Are posted speeds a general guideline?

Ask Policeman Dan: Are posted speeds a general guideline?

I’ve noticed when I drive the freeway in different cities the speeds are different. Say, in Utah, it can be posted 70, people drive 85. In Arizona 65 they drive 85. Idaho, 80 they drive 87-90. Are the posted speeds just a general guideline?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News