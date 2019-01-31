Gilbert missionary

Luke Gilbert is shown with an African boy.

Elder Luke I. Gilbert will soon return from serving two years in the Uganda, Kampala, Africa mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will speak at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 during sacrament meeting in the Raft River Ward, Beetdump Road, Declo (not Malta). He is the son of Peter and Audra Gilbert.

