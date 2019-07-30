Brayden K. Bowen, son of Kelly and Carrie Bowen, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Brazil, Porto Alegre North Mission. Bowen will speak at 9 a.m., Aug. 11, at the Burley Eighth Ward, 2050 Normal Ave. He will report to the São Paulo, Brazil Mission Training Center on Aug. 14.
