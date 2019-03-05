Brock Whitaker has been called to serve in the Brazil Brasilia mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will report to the Missionary Training Center in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 20. Brock will speak at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Springdale 2nd Ward, 519 E. 200 S.
Whitaker is a 2018 graduate of Burley High School. He is the son of Justin and Kimberly Whitaker.
