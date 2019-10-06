CHUGWATER, Wyo. (AP) — A former Peacekeeper missile alert facility has been dedicated as Wyoming’s newest state historical site.
The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports officials dedicated the site, 30 miles north of Cheyenne, on Saturday.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base personnel operated the MX intercontinental ballistic missile facility from 1986 to 2005.
Visitors can tour on-site living quarters and take an elevator 60 feet underground to see its guidance systems.
Officials worked with Wyoming State Parks and the State Historic Preservation Office to prepare the public display.
