Miss Africa Idaho
Buy Now

Miss Zambia Jolie Lupumba dances in a traditional outfit during the talent section of the Miss Africa Idaho pageant Sept. 22 at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Miss Africa Idaho, now in its fourth year, is not a typical pageant.

Each contestant represents their home country and enters the contest with a worldly platform to promote, including educating viewers about their respective home countries and tackling world hunger. And the winner represents not just their home country, but an entire continent that comprises 55 countries and 11.7 million square miles.

This year’s pageant, held on Sept. 22, included three contestants who live in the Magic Valley and no shortage of women who overcame hardships to land in Idaho.

So what does the contest mean to its participants, and where does the contest go from here?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments