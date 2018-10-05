Miss Africa Idaho, now in its fourth year, is not a typical pageant.
Each contestant represents their home country and enters the contest with a worldly platform to promote, including educating viewers about their respective home countries and tackling world hunger. And the winner represents not just their home country, but an entire continent that comprises 55 countries and 11.7 million square miles.
This year’s pageant, held on Sept. 22, included three contestants who live in the Magic Valley and no shortage of women who overcame hardships to land in Idaho.
So what does the contest mean to its participants, and where does the contest go from here?
