Mint Dental offers free services to people impacted by COVID-19

Mint Dental Care would like to give back to anyone who has lost their dental benefits or has been financially affected by COVID-19 by offering free cleaning, X-rays and an exam during the month of October.

To make an appointment, please call the office at 208-735-1415 and schedule a visit with a member of the hygiene team.

Patients accepted by appointment only, first come, first served, while appointments last.

Mint Dental is at 1415 N. Fillmore St., Suite 701 in Twin Falls.

