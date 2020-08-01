Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

Other small producers quickly learned their local meat and vegetables were perceived as healthier, and the local food rush began.

Suzy Chavie was so overwhelmed with customers that she went undercover — removing the only roadside sign for her Hastings farm. Now, no one drops in unannounced to the River Bluff Organic Farm, sniffing around for tomatoes or eggs.

Chavie produces food for six families on her five-acre farm. “I have 50 varieties of vegetables, from arugula to zucchini,” she said.

“I think I have doubled my demand in three or four months.”

Has the virus changed what people eat?

“I used to hear, ‘We do not do mustard greens in this family,’ “ said Chavie.

Now, customers are more nutrition-conscious and willing to experiment.

“That is really smart,” said Chavie. “The more you feed your body good food, the tougher you are against the virus.”

Back in Hugo, 200-acre KDE Farms sells food through an online store. It launched, fortuitously, in February.

Roberta Ehret has noticed demand fluctuates depending on the news of the day.