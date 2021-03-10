Minidoka schools to hold Child Find screening April 2

RUPERT — Minidoka County School District will hold Child Find on Friday, April 2 at the Minidoka Preschool Center, 310 10th St. at the District Service Center, Rupert, ID.

Staff will maintain physical distance and sanitize between screenings.

Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3 - 5 years old. The screening includes speech and language, physical health, gross and fine motor skills, self-help abilities, social skills and pre-academic skills, vision and hearing. It is very important to identify children with delays early so they will have time to build skills they will need to be successful in kindergarten.

Appointments are made by calling the Minidoka Preschool Center at 208-436-4727.

If you have a child or know a child between ages 3 – 21 who might need some additional help, please call the school nearest you for an appointment.

