RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum will host a Generational Tea Party to benefit its children program on May 1.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m. and participants need to preregister. The cost is $20.

There will be high tea and a program on the Edicate of Fans for Ladies.

There will be scones with cream and jams served along with fresh fruit and tea sandwiches. There will be prizes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0