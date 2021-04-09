Minidoka museum lines up events for the next three months

RUPERT — Minidoka County Historical Society will host several events in the next three month including a history and flag lesson, a generational tea party and a members meeting that will be open to the public to view the newly renovated barracks building.
The Historical Parade of Homes & Gardens in Rupert will also be held on June 5.
- At 6:30 p.m. on April 15 the museum will have guest speakers George Maas, Dave Fairchild and Adam Fowler to teach a lesson on the American flag and U.S. history, which is open to the public. The men are affiliated with the Rupert Veterans Memorial. There will also be a board of directors election held. Dessert will be red, white and blue.
- A Generational Tea Party will be held on May 1, which has sold out but raffle tickets are still available and you don’t have to be present to win. Cost is one ticket for $5 or 3 for $10 and prize baskets include a overnight stay at the Fairfield Suite by Marriott, certificates from eight different Mini-Cassia restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at the museum from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- At 6:30 p.m. on May 20 the monthly members meeting will be open to the public. The meeting will be held in the newly renovated barracks building and local historian Gary Schorzman will provide information. Treats will be served.
- From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 5 there will be a Historical Parade of Homes & Gardens in Rupert. It will be a self-guided tour that begins at 99 E. Baseline Road. Tickets are $10 per person. Everyone should be out of the homes after 5 p.m. For questions call the museum at 208-436-0336. The proceeds will be donated to the museum to help cover the event costs and keep the museum open.
- At 6:30 p.m. June 17 there will be a guest speaker at the member’s meeting for Flag Day. The meeting is open to the public.