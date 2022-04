RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society is hosting a grand re-opening on April 21.

Everyone near and far is invited to come and see the changes that have been made during the renovations.

Come celebrate with us from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Light refreshments to be served. The event kick off the museum's normal business hours, which are 10 a.m. - 3p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

