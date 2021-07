RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Museum will host a free summer activity for the community on Friday, July 9.

At 6 p.m. come and meet the characters from the movie “Night at the Museum” produced by Shawn Levy, Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan and take a tour with them.

Hotdogs, popcorn and the fixings will be served later that evening, while the featured film is shown.

If you have an old vehicle that you would like to showcase please bring it along.

Donations are welcome.

