Minidoka museum holds first Easter egg hunt March 27
RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum will hold its first Easter egg hunt for children on March 27.

The event will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. and is free.

There will be arts and crafts for the children and other activities that day along with the egg hunt.

The children will be divided into four age groups, 1-4, 5-7, 8-11 and 12 and up, and each age group will have the opportunity to find an egg with an Idaho potato pin inside of it, which can be exchanged for a prize basket.

Please RSVP at 208-436-0336 and leave a message about the number of people in your party and the children's ages.

