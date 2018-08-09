RUPERT – Minidoka Memorial Hospital welcomes Julie M. Mills, D.O. to its facility. Dr. Mills is board certified in emergency medicine and has accepted a full-time position in our emergency room, as well as a position as the EMS medical director.
Dr. Mills brings with her a great amount of experience in emergency medicine.
Dr. Mills graduated with her B.S in medical technology undergraduate degree from Michigan State University in 1998, and then attended Midwestern University–AZCOM where she majored in osteopathic medicine and received her graduate degree in 2003; she then did her residency for emergency medicine at Midwestern University/CCOM in Chicago. In her career as a physician, Dr. Mills has been involved in several community events and boards and still remains an active member with many professional society memberships as well as receiving awards for Leading Physician of the World, Top in Emergency Medicine in Colorado.
Dr. Mills has put her medical experience to great use while working in several medical centers and hospitals before accepting a position working in the emergency room in Weiser Memorial in 2014, where she remained until accepting the position at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mills has always known that she wanted to be involved in medicine, ever since she was a little girl but she has had to overcome many healthcare obstacles herself in order to get where she is today.
For more information about the health care challenges Dr. Mills has overcome as well as a link to a short video please visit Minidoka Memorial Hospital Facebook page.
