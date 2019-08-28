RUPERT — It’s Health Fair time at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Early bird blood draws are available from 7-9 a.m. September 17-27. Enter through the main lobby at the front of Minidoka Memorial for your reduced wait time experience. Prepare early by visiting www.minidokamemorial.com for pre-admit forms. Pre-drawn lab results will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 28 at our annual health fair. Breakfast will be available along with many other health information booths.

