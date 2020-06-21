You are the owner of this article.
Minidoka Memorial Hospital recognized for keeping infection rates low
The surgery team at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

The Surgical Services Department at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, under the direction of Amy Davis, RN, was recently awarded DNV-GL Healthcare Sterile Processing Program Certification.

This Certification is designed to recognize excellence in an organization’s sterile processing department within the scope of infection prevention and control, surgical services, endoscopic services and related departments, inclusive of policies, procedures and related practices which involve the sterile processing department. This certification verifies that an organization has demonstrated compliance with the DNV-GL Healthcare Sterile Processing Program Certification requirements. The hospital boasts a remarkably low infection rate due to programs and certifications such as this.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital is one of the first Critical Access Hospital in the nation to be recognized for this designation. 

