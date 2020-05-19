Minidoka Memorial Hospital Employees Step Up Again To Save Lives

Back to back Fridays at Minidoka Memorial Hospital proved to be helpful in saving lives. Hospital employees and the American Red Cross fully understand the importance of blood donations at this time where there is a shortage of blood needed to save lives, not only in our community but across the nation.

The staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital approached the Senior Leadership Team with concerns that while they wanted to donate blood, it was extremely hard to get signed up to participate in community blood drives while making sure that work shifts were covered. With the help of the community relations and marketing team as well as the American Red Cross and several community volunteers, the hospital was able to schedule and fully fill two blood drives on-sight at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, filled almost entirely with hospital employees. The donated blood collected will help save the lives of 125 people. Minidoka Memorial Hospital would like to encourage community members to donate blood at local blood drives. Be a Health Hero.