Minidoka Memorial Hospital earns certification

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital was awarded full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System by DNV.

“Minidoka Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing the safest and most effective healthcare services possible,” Tom Murphy, hospital CEO said. “ISO 9001 certification not only reflects that mission, but helps to empower it. The certificate is just a piece of paper, but the effort required to achieve it fundamentally transforms the way we do business. ISO 9001 is ideally suited to the complex, people-intensive challenges of running a hospital.”

ISO 9001 is the most widely accepted quality management system in use around the world and brings science to the art of caregiving. It helps to standardize processes around things that are proven to work, by the people doing the work, thus empowering frontline workers while creating an environment of predictability for the entire organization. The ultimate impact of ISO 9001 within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently and the “best ideas” aren’t held by one person or one department, but are ingrained in the organization itself.