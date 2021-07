RUPERT — Minidoka County Historical Society will host a ladies group at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month.

The group will meat at the museum, 99 E. Baseline.

Everyone that is new or old in the neighborhood is welcome.

There will be no cost and the group will share historical and new events along with information on the museum's children's program.

There will be refreshments.

For more information contact Jackie Bush at 208-421-5778 or email jackiebush1941@gmail.com.

