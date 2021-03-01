 Skip to main content
Minidoka Fair looking for fair book cover art submissions
Minidoka Fair looking for fair book cover art submissions

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fair is looking for art work for its 2021 fair book cover.

The contest is open to all ages and the winner will be awarded $25 and have their artwork printed on the front over of the fair book. There will be two runner-ups and they will each receive $10.

The artwork must be done on white paper with black ink. Any design not done in black ink will not be judges. Computer designs are accepted, but must show originality. The design must be in portrait orientation and the entire design can’t measure more than 7” wide and 9.5” length. The design must include Minidoka County Fair, August 2-August 7, 2021, the theme “BLUE JEANS AND COUNTRY DREAMS” and should be signed at the bottom in very small letters. On a separate piece of paper write your name, address, phone number and age. The deadline to submit artwork is April 15, 2021.

