Minidoka fair board seeks Grandma Queen nominations
RUPERT — The Minidoka County Fair Board is seeking for nominations for their 2022 Minidoka Fair and Rodeo Grandma Queen.

The woman must be 50 plus years old and a grandmother. She should be someone who has been influential in working with youth or other groups that seek to strengthen our roots and our community.

Please write a letter telling about her accomplishments and why she should be chosen as our Grandma Queen. The letter should be sent to the Minidoka County Fair Board, P.O. Box 151 Rupert, Idaho ,83350 or emailed to minfairboard@pmt.org by July 31. Please include a contact phone number for the person submitting the nomination.

