Minidoka extension office offers Not Just for Egg Bites class
Minidoka extension office offers Not Just for Egg Bites class

RUPERT — A Cooking Under Pressure accessories class "Not Just for Egg Bites" will be offered on April 27 by the University of Idaho's extension office.

The class will be taught by Becky Hutchings, extension educator and is limited to the first 16 people who pay.

The call will be held at 6 p.m. at the extension office, 85 E. Baseline Rd. The cost is $25 and includes food and an egg bite mold to take home.

For more information or to sign up contact Hutchings at bhutchings@uidaho.edu or call 208-436-7184.

