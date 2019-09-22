Acequia

City Council (vote for two)

  • Nina Stephenson
  • Albert Castro

Minidoka

City Council (vote for three)

  • Alejo Villasenor
  • Julie Peterson
  • Bulmaro Paz

Burley

City Council (vote for three)

  • John W. Craner
  • Lynn Davids
  • Janet Hansen
  • Russ Mallory
  • Kimberli Seely

Heyburn

Mayor

  • Cleo Gallegos
  • Mark Rosa

City Council (vote for two)

  • Joanne Justeen
  • Rose Schmitt

Paul

Mayor

  • Bruce Hossfeld

City Council (vote for two)

  • Brooks Corbridge
  • Robert Dempsay

Rupert

Mayor

  • Michael Brown

City Council (vote for two)

  • Todd McGhie
  • Craig Swensen

