Acequia
City Council (vote for two)
- Nina Stephenson
- Albert Castro
Minidoka
City Council (vote for three)
- Alejo Villasenor
- Julie Peterson
- Bulmaro Paz
Burley
City Council (vote for three)
- John W. Craner
- Lynn Davids
- Janet Hansen
- Russ Mallory
- Kimberli Seely
Heyburn
Mayor
- Cleo Gallegos
- Mark Rosa
City Council (vote for two)
- Joanne Justeen
- Rose Schmitt
Paul
Mayor
- Bruce Hossfeld
City Council (vote for two)
- Brooks Corbridge
- Robert Dempsay
Rupert
Mayor
- Michael Brown
City Council (vote for two)
- Todd McGhie
- Craig Swensen
