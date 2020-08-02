Minidoka County - Population 21,013
Law enforcement includes: Heyburn Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office
Most Common Offenses
Larceny/Theft: 134 reported, 17 cleared
Drug/Narcotics: 81 reported 70 cleared
Simple Assault: 78 reported, 43 cleared
Drug equipment: 62 reported, 54 cleared
Burglary/Breaking and entering: 45 reported, 3 cleared
DUI: 96 arrests
Total Offenses 5 year Trend
2015: 804
2016: 804
2017: 795
2018: 780
2019: 589
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!