Minidoka County
Minidoka County

Minidoka County - Population 21,013

Law enforcement includes: Heyburn Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office

Most Common Offenses

Larceny/Theft: 134 reported, 17 cleared

Drug/Narcotics: 81 reported 70 cleared

Simple Assault: 78 reported, 43 cleared

Drug equipment: 62 reported, 54 cleared

Burglary/Breaking and entering: 45 reported, 3 cleared

DUI: 96 arrests

Total Offenses 5 year Trend

2015: 804

2016: 804

2017: 795

2018: 780

2019: 589

