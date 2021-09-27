Minidoka County elections for Nov. 2

Acequia mayor, 4- year term
Candidate, I- Larry Wall
Acequia City Council, 2 seats open, both 4-year terms
Candidates, Nina Stephenson, Efrain Ramirez
Burley mayor 4-year term
Candidate , I - Steve Ormond
Burley City Council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms
Candidates, I - Jon R. Anderson, Stegan Phillips, I- Casey Andersen, I - Bryce Morgan
Heyburn mayor, 4-year term
Candidates, appointed ,Dick Galbraith, Mark Rosa
Heyburn City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates: Dan Davidson, appointed Rick Tundag, I - Chad Anderson
Minidoka mayor, 4-year term
No candidates
Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 4-year term
No candidates
Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term
No candidates
Paul City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates, I - Bent Browning, I -Brent D. Stimpson
Rupert City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms
Candidates, I - Tammy Jones, Randy Thompson, I - Joel Heward
Rupert City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term
Candidate, appointed, Kris Faux
Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy
Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.
Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #1, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidate, Juan M. Perez
Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #4, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidates, Autumn Clark, I - Mary Andersen
West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 2, 1 open seat, 4-year term
Candidates, Greg Walton, Michael McCall