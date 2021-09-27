 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minidoka County elections for Nov. 2
0 comments

Minidoka County elections for Nov. 2

  • 0

Acequia mayor, 4- year term

Candidate, I- Larry Wall

Acequia City Council, 2 seats open, both 4-year terms

Candidates, Nina Stephenson, Efrain Ramirez

Burley mayor 4-year term

Candidate , I - Steve Ormond

Burley City Council, 3 open seats, all 4-year terms

Candidates, I - Jon R. Anderson, Stegan Phillips, I- Casey Andersen, I - Bryce Morgan

Heyburn mayor, 4-year term

Candidates, appointed ,Dick Galbraith, Mark Rosa

Heyburn City Council, 2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates: Dan Davidson, appointed Rick Tundag, I - Chad Anderson

Minidoka mayor,  4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 4-year term

No candidates

Minidoka City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term

No candidates

Paul City Council,  2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates, I - Bent Browning, I -Brent D. Stimpson

Rupert City Council,  2 open seats, both 4-year terms

Candidates, I - Tammy Jones, Randy Thompson, I - Joel Heward

Rupert City Council, 1 open seat, 2-year term

Candidate, appointed, Kris Faux

Minidoka County Joint School District #331 Supplemental Levy

Amount $2,250,000 for two years for maintaining and operating schools. Estimated annual cost is $122.93 per $100,000 of assessed property value. No cost change from previous levy.

Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #1, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidate, Juan M. Perez

Minidoka County School District Board of Trustees Zone #4, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Autumn Clark, I - Mary Andersen

West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 2, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Greg Walton, Michael McCall

West End Fire Protection District Sub-District 3, 1 open seat, 4-year term

Candidates, Steve Roberts, Shane Oldham

Early voting in Minidoka County will be held from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 - 22 and 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 - 29 at the Minidoka County Courthouse foyer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News