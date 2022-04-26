Minidoka County Assessor's Office moves to new location

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Assessor's Office has moved to a new building.
The office is now located at 615 H. St., one block west of the former building.
A motorcyclist from Filer was killed Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Blue Lake Boulevard and Nevada Street East.
Trenton Horst, 31, of Wendell died Friday when his transport trailer fell on him in Jerome, police say.
An Idaho board that recommends place names will play no role in replacing a racial slur found on 66 Idaho mountains, creeks, valleys and other…
A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.
Rock Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning
Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It's taken some people by surprise.
Meet the Times-News boys basketball player of the year.
Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.
A mother charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were both at the courthouse in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony for separate court proceedings. The couple face numerous charges in the bizarre case, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.
Congratulations to these families!
