Minidoka County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses reported by the law enforcement agencies increased nearly 13.9% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

Agencies in the county of 21,304 people reported 671 offenses last year. While this is an increase from 2019, this number is lower than the total reported in each of the three years before 2019.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 804

2017 795

2018 780

2019 589

2020 671

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 565

2017 539

2018 522

2019 432

2020 463

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020

Larceny/theft offenses 156

Destruction of property offenses 93

Drug offenses 80