Minidoka County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses reported by the law enforcement agencies increased nearly 13.9% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
Agencies in the county of 21,304 people reported 671 offenses last year. While this is an increase from 2019, this number is lower than the total reported in each of the three years before 2019.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 804
2017 795
2018 780
2019 589
2020 671
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 565
2017 539
2018 522
2019 432
2020 463
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Larceny/theft offenses 156
Destruction of property offenses 93
Drug offenses 80
Burglary/breaking and entering offenses 79