Minidoka 4-H teens sell holiday pies

RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association will sell frozen pies for the holidays.
The pies available to order include blackberry, cherry, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, red raspberry and strawberry rhubarb for $10 each. Caramel apple nut, chocolate crème, country apple with maple crush, French cream cheesecake, fruits of the forest, peach berry and wild berry blast for $12 are also available.
Orders must be placed by Oct. 23.
To order pies call any 4-H Teen Association member or the Minidoka County Extension Office at 208-436-7184.
Pies will arrive on Nov. 19 at the McGregor Center, 85 E. Baseline, Rupert.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!