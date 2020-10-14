 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minidoka 4-H teens sell holiday pies
0 comments

Minidoka 4-H teens sell holiday pies

RUPERT — The Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association will sell frozen pies for the holidays.

The pies available to order include blackberry, cherry, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, red raspberry and strawberry rhubarb for $10 each. Caramel apple nut, chocolate crème, country apple with maple crush, French cream cheesecake, fruits of the forest, peach berry and wild berry blast for $12 are also available.

Orders must be placed by Oct. 23.

To order pies call any 4-H Teen Association member or the Minidoka County Extension Office at 208-436-7184.

Pies will arrive on Nov. 19 at the McGregor Center, 85 E. Baseline, Rupert.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News