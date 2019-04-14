Minico 9, Mountain Home 4
Minico 20, Mountain Home 3
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Spartans had 17 hits Friday in the 9-4 win over the Tigers. Minico junior Kasen Carpenter got the win pitching seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one. Carpenter, senior Kobe Matsen, senior Mckay Chandler, junior Rylan Chandler, senior Colter May, sophomore Tazyn Twiss, senior Carson Schow, and senior Tyler Giruad each had multiple hits for Minico with Carpenter leading with three hits in four at bats.
Challis-Mackay 10, Declo 4
GLENNS FERRY –The RiverCats outhit the Hornets in the 10-4 win Saturday at the Wooden Bat Tournament. Declo scored two runs in the first inning and Challis-MacKay pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning. Senior Mckay Breshears started the game for Declo and lasted two innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out four. Sophomore Gabe Mathews threw four innings out of the bullpen. Sayger Kidd led the Hornets with two hits in three at bats. Mathews had a triple for the Hornets. Declo is at Firth on Wednesday.
Twin Falls 15, Burley 0
Twin Falls 11, Burley 0
BURLEY – The Bobcats struggled to score a run Friday and had a hard time containing the Bruins hitting in the 15-0 loss. Senior Lucas Young was the winning pitcher for Twin Falls. He threw two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking zero. Sophomore Dawson Kelly and junior Joel Cooper entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Twin Falls totaled nine hits in the game. Junior Magnum Hofstetter led Twin Falls with three hits in three at bats and junior Andy Klop went 2-for-3.
Softball
Twin Falls 13, Burley 3
Twin Falls 17, Burley 5
BURLEY – The Bruins picked up two road wins Friday over the Bobcats, 17-5 and 13-3. Senior Kenzie Connell got the win for Twin Falls with two hits and two runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Connell was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Junior Claire Hodge was 2-for-3 with a triple, Kaitlynn Ayers was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, sophomore Brinley Iverson was 2-for-3 with a double, and freshman Casie McKechnie was two-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Alexa Glenn and Sophomore MaKenna Wells had the Bobcat hits. Senior Mallory Beck took the loss for Burley pitching five innings, allowing 14 hits and 13 runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
McCall-Donnelly 12, Declo 4
GLENNS FERRY – The Vandals scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to the 12-4 win over the Hornets at the Glenns Ferry Tournament. Junior Amanda Bott took the loss for Declo allowing two hits and five runs, striking out one and walking one. Junior Maddy Ramsey threw four innings allowing nine hits and seven runs with one strikeout and two walks. Sophomore Jaylee Harris, Ramsey and Bott each had a hit with Ramsey’s hit being a homerun. Declo is at Firth on Wednesday.
Declo 4, Malad 0
GLENNS FERRY – Declo senior Mattie Ramsey didn't allow a single run in the 4-0, win over Malad Friday at Glenns Ferry Tournament. Ramsey allowed just four hits and had five strikeouts. Sophomore Jaylee Harris was 2-for-3 and junior Kate Mallory had two RBIs.
