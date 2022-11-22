Minico students donate to breast cancer awareness

RUPERT —Minico High School students held a coin drive and raised $1,265.65 for breast cancer awareness.

"The students are simply amazing," Minico High School Principal Kimberley Kidd said. "They have seen the battles that some of their friends and families have had to face first-hand because of breast cancer.

The money collected surpassed the amount raised last year and the funds were donated to the Minidoka Health Care Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness.

"It's inspiring to see the kindness of the students and staff at Minico High School," Minidoka Health Care foundation Director Tammmy Hanks said. "Mammograms save lives and early detection is definitely the best protection. The Minidoka Health Care Foundation is very thankful for their donation of $1,265.65."