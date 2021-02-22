Minico student named ambassador for Fuel Up to Play 60

RUPERT — Mac Haugeberg, son of Steve and Krysta Haugeberg has earned the honor of student ambassador in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program at Minico High School.

Mac has put countless hours and efforts in leadership training provided by the National Fuel Up to Play 60 program and is a great resource and help to Minico High School, Sandee Nelson, the program advisor and the entire Minico community in our efforts to improve health and wellness with our Minico students and staff.

This program sponsored by National Dairy and the NFL offers a wide variety of opportunities to adults, students and school both on a National and local level. Idaho dairy farmers are so amazing with their support to schools in our state in many ways.

One of the perks for a student ambassador is being eligible for the Student Ambassador Summit. This three day conference-style event brings together student wellness champions from across the nation. Ambassadors participate in leadership communication and program sessions with FUTP 60 staff and special guest including NFL players. Students who attend this Summit go on to lead the program in their states and are often offered opportunities to represent FUTP 60 at a National level.

