Minico Spartans

Head Coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 4th year
Record: 4-4
Playoffs: Lost 35-0 to Emmett in first round
Number of expected players on the team?
Total number of players in the program 110. Varsity 60
Number of returning players from last season?
3 defensive starters
3 Offensive Starters
How is the team different from last year?
The culture of the players. They have a brotherhood mentality who enjoy playing for one another. I think that they play for each other and understand that they have each other’s backs. The x-factor for us will be the offensive line and defensive line. They are extremely important to our success. They have to get the run game going for us and control the line of scrimmage. Defensively, it will start with those dudes up front they have to control the line of scrimmage so that our speed in the back seven can take over.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
The ability to throw the ball. I hope it will help us not be one dimensional in what we are doing. We are traditionally known for running the football. We need to be able to move the ball in the air to compliment our run game. The amount of athletes we have I think will give us the option to get the football out in space and give these dudes a chance to make big plays.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We have a good group of seniors that we will need to rely on this upcoming season. We are only as good as that group wants to be. Easton Arthur, Klayton Wilson, Dantee Ruiz are guys that these younger dudes will rely on to lead them.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Brevin Trenkle 11th RB/LB
London Cranney
Luke Arthur 12th OL
Klayton Wilson 12th RB
Easton Arthur 12th LB
Nick Gibson 11th LB
Jafeth Bendele
Juan “JT” Garza
Jimmy Rasmussen
Chris Torres
Kaimbridge Gee
Oakland Edwards
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Our Schedule- It is a tough schedule for us to open with. We host Century, then Bonneville, and then travel to Middleton.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Offensive- We are senior heavy on the offensive line with guys that were role players for us last year. We have a multitude of running backs who can carry the ball lead by Klayton Wilson. We have great athletes that posses speed that will stretch the defense vertically.
Defensive- We have speed on defense like we have never had before. We return Dantee Ruiz on the defensive line and Easton Arthur at linebacker that will provide some great leadership. We have seniors who split time last year that have experience and are ready to be starters.
Weakness- We are young across the board. The future is bright for the Spartans. We have multiple guys who have played for us but will be 1st time starters.