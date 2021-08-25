Minico Spartans

Head Coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 4th year

Record: 4-4

Playoffs: Lost 35-0 to Emmett in first round

Number of expected players on the team?

Total number of players in the program 110. Varsity 60

Number of returning players from last season?

3 defensive starters

3 Offensive Starters

How is the team different from last year?

The culture of the players. They have a brotherhood mentality who enjoy playing for one another. I think that they play for each other and understand that they have each other’s backs. The x-factor for us will be the offensive line and defensive line. They are extremely important to our success. They have to get the run game going for us and control the line of scrimmage. Defensively, it will start with those dudes up front they have to control the line of scrimmage so that our speed in the back seven can take over.

What are you looking to improve on this season?