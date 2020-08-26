Minico Spartans

Head coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 3rd year
Record: 8-3
Playoffs: lost 42-14 to Blackfoot in quarterfinals
Minico looks to maintain its title as a serious state contender under third-year head coach Keelan McCaffrey. Behind a senior-driven defense, the Spartans have all the parts to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“We return a lot of dudes back there,” McCaffrey said.
Among those seniors are linebackers Dawson Osterhout (who McCaffrey calls a tackling machine) and Kent Merrill, cornerback Cannon Schow, safety Nick Sorenson, and defensive end Johnny Hernandez.
“Nick is kind of our coach out there. He’s smart and savvy,” McCaffrey said. “Johnny is an absolute monster. He should have been an all-state player last year with 8.5 or 9.5 sacks.”
Minico also expects big contributions from sophomore linebacker Brevin Trenkle and junior Easton Arthur.
On offense, Trenkle will play quarterback and running back. Seniors Jace LaRoque and Joaquin Chavez will be joined by junior Peyton McManus to provide plenty of weapons at receiver. Senior Karter Zampedri returns at running back and fullback, replacing standout Rylan Chandler.
“He’s a big, physical dude,” McCaffrey said of Zampedri.
The Spartans have to replace a lot on the offensive line, but returning senior Bryan Guzman is a good anchor. Junior Luke Arthur played some as a sophomore and will contribute on the front lines.
Minico faces Skyline of Idaho Falls on Friday, Aug. 28, as part of the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble. The game is a neutral site location at Madison High School in Rexburg.
