Minico Spartans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 3rd year

Record: 8-3

Playoffs: lost 42-14 to Blackfoot in quarterfinals

Minico looks to maintain its title as a serious state contender under third-year head coach Keelan McCaffrey. Behind a senior-driven defense, the Spartans have all the parts to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“We return a lot of dudes back there,” McCaffrey said.

Among those seniors are linebackers Dawson Osterhout (who McCaffrey calls a tackling machine) and Kent Merrill, cornerback Cannon Schow, safety Nick Sorenson, and defensive end Johnny Hernandez.

“Nick is kind of our coach out there. He’s smart and savvy,” McCaffrey said. “Johnny is an absolute monster. He should have been an all-state player last year with 8.5 or 9.5 sacks.”

Minico also expects big contributions from sophomore linebacker Brevin Trenkle and junior Easton Arthur.

On offense, Trenkle will play quarterback and running back. Seniors Jace LaRoque and Joaquin Chavez will be joined by junior Peyton McManus to provide plenty of weapons at receiver. Senior Karter Zampedri returns at running back and fullback, replacing standout Rylan Chandler.