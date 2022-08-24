Minico Spartans

Head Coach: Keelan McCaffrey, 5th year

Record: 9-1

Number of expected players on the team?

About 105

Number of returning players on the team?

34 seniors are coming back.

How is this team different from last year?

We get experience back this year. Last year we were very young and new to the scheme for those guys. This year these guys know the scheme and will be very comfortable inside the defense. We are a senior lead defense and will lean on those guys for leadership. We will need some young guys to step up in certain places.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

The ability to throw the ball and get to the edge. I hope it will help us not be one-dimensional in what we are doing. We were very powerful in the run game, but were never truly balanced and it cost us an early exit. We are traditionally known for running the football. We need to be able to move the ball in different ways to complement our run game.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

34 seniors will look to replace the guys we lost. We are now an old team with dudes who played multiple snaps for us last year.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Offensive POY Jafeth Bendele/ All State, Brevin Trenkle 2nd Team All Con LB, Nick Gibson 1st Team All Con LB, Chris Torres 2nd Team DL, Jimmy Rasmussen 1st Team OL, Stockton Chandler Honorable Mention DB, JT Garza 2nd Team Running Back, Oakland Edwards Honorable Mention OL, Finn McCaffrey Honorable Mention OLB, Joe Terry Honorable Mention Running Back, Dane Rasmussen Honorable Mention Safety and Jorge Solorio- Honorable Mention Punter.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

The schedule. We felt that our schedule is one of the best in the state. It features two powerhouses from Utah in Ridgeline and Beaver and a 5A Thunder Ridge along with our conference schedule and Century on the road.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

It will start with our offensive line. We will be new starters across the board with new guys filling the void. Jimmy Rasmussen will anchor us down with Sam Gibbons, Braxton Molina, and Oakland Edwards who have played multiple reps of football for us. They have worked hard all summer and I am excited to watch them impose their will. We have plenty of skill guys that can make big plays. We have multiple running backs that can help our offense make plays in the run game. We return Jephy Bendele, JT Garza, and Joe Terry. We will have some exciting young additions as well. I hope they can control the line of scrimmage and get the ball to our athletic wide outs and speed on the outside.

We return good defensive players and are adding great young athletes. Nick Gibson, Chris Toress, Brevin Trenkle, Stockton Chandler, Dane Rasmussen, Finn McCaffrey are all returns that will have a great impact. We were a defense who gave up 11.9 PPG last year. We have to get lined up and you will see a relentless pursuit from our guys. They play hard for four quarters and are a very smart, disciplined defense. We will look to dictate the game and force the offense to execute. We are full of seniors on defense and excited to watch all of them contribute. There are multiple guys.