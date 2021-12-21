Minico FFA Members Receive Grant from the National FFA

RUPERT — A $1000 National FFA SAE grant has been awarded to Jessica Williams and Elmer Garcia-Mier of Minico High School by The Andersons, Inc.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year 32 sponsors made 39 different types of SAE Grants available. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.

Williams and Garcia-Mier are members of the Minico FFA Chapter. Their applications were selected from among 1,086 applications nationwide. Both students hope to purchase and raise their first fair project for the Minidoka County Fair in 2022 with the help of this grant. Watch for Williams with a dairy heifer project and Garcia-Mier entering the show ring with a market steer.

